Margot's 'Slow Down' Is A Seductive Pop Hymn

Margot has travelled across Europe, stopping in multiple countries and cities along the way.

Drawn into the orbit of London, she now calls the city home, a suitably multi-cultural base for her hybrid pop.

Influenced by digi-pop wonders and supple soul - think Erykah Badu - in the process, Margot's journey has led her to some intriguing places.

New single 'Slow Down' is out now, and it finds the London-based talent fully spreading her wings, working with unabashed confidence.

The full video is online now, and it's a glamorous affair, with Margot playing a pivotal role in the visual creativity.

She says: “I’m so lucky to be blessed with an amazing video team. There’s only a few of us as I plan all of the scenes, sets and outfits myself, and I’ve been working with videographer Tom Adam Green since my first music video. We shot it out in the countryside north of London and we had to carry half the props across different fields to find the best spots. Even my mum flew in from France to help out! It was definitely worth it though.”

Tune in now.

Margot will release her new EP on October 9th.

Photo Credit: Tom Adam Green

