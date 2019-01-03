Margot's 'Arles' Is An Exquisite Dream Pop Pearl

London group Margot have shared their beautiful new single 'Arles' - tune in now.

The dream pop outfit smother their songs in reverb-drenched effects, and it makes for a sensual, blissed out listen.

That said, there's substance to the songwriting, a sense of gripping emotion, or resolute melodrama, lingering under the austere sonics.

'Arles' is brushed to a crystalline finish, each note seeming to be refracted amidst its poignant glamour.

There's a sense of being shocked to silence, the experience of dislocation running through each word.

Vocalist Alex Hannaway explains:

“'Arles' is about the juxtaposition of receiving devastating news in a beautiful place.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ben Andrews

