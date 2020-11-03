Margo Price Stomps Back With 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Margo Price has confirmed her new album 'That's How Rumors Get Started' will land on May 8th.

The record was produced by close friend Sturgill Simpson, and it steers close to Margo's biting live sound.

Out on May 8th, the record is led by blues-driven new single 'Twinkle Twinkle'.

The gutsy riff has shades of the Rolling Stones, while Margo's gruff lyric biting back at those around her.

Director Matthew Siskin steers the video, launching a fresh chapter for Margo Price.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Letting Me Down

Twinkle Twinkle

Stone Me

Hey Child

Heartless Mind

What Happened To Our Love?

Gone To Stay

Prisoner Of The Highway

I’d Die For You

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.