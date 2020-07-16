Margo Price Covers Joni Mitchell Classic 'River'

Margo Price has shared a new cover of the Joni Mitchell classic 'River'.

The songwriter's wonderful new album 'That's How Rumors Get Started' arrived earlier in the year , a beautifully accomplished return.

Carrying herself with real assurance, Margo has taken part in a handful of live recordings this year.

Recently airing a cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' during the Village Of Love benefit for Planned Parenthood, she's now shared a full studio version.

It's a wistful rendition, with Margo accompanying herself on keys for the subtle, frosted arrangement.

Tune in now.

