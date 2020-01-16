Margo Price Captures Americana Ennui With 'Stone Me'

American artist Margo Price returns with graceful new single 'Stone Me'.

The songwriter's wonderful 2017 album 'All American Made' received rapturous acclaim, and was followed by a lengthy international tour.

Ranking highly in Rough Trade's end of year list, it's ripples still permeate these songwriting waters.

Now Margo Price has eased out a fresh song, a deft return that comes laced with a certain degree of ennui.

The opaque arrangement lets the light shine through, while Margo's voice - so frank and assured - carries a measure of emotion.

She comments...

“After what feels like an eternity, I’m releasing a new song into the wild today. It’s been hard to keep everything I’ve been working on for the last year to myself and I’m so excited to share it.”

Tune in now.

