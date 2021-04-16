Margate Producer Raven Bush Announces Debut Album 'Fall Into Noise'

Margate electronic musician Raven Bush has laid out plans for new album 'Fall Into Noise'.

The producer has released two EPs through PRAH Recordings, and he's also worked with Ghostpoet, Kae Tempest, Christine & The Queens, and more.

Debut album 'Fall Into Noise' finds Raven Bush finessing his approach to digital production, using techno-enabled shards to construct a mosaic of sound.

Out on August 13th, the record deals with dualities, moving from control to chaos, and form into noise.

He comments...

"As a title, 'Fall Into Noise' is about the acceptance of all that you canâ€™t control. I find it interesting that noise can be disconcerting to one, yet sublime for another. For one person a sound which makes them anxious, makes another aware of something mystical. Iâ€™m talking about uncontrollable forces and how we perceive them."

"A friend was telling me about how the thought of the ocean, with its unstoppable power that everyday just went in and out with the tides, was terrifying. everything just â€˜isâ€™ and itâ€™s up to us to decide and embody meaning to it."

New track 'Start Of Something New' is online now, and it seems to exemplify the direction Raven Bush is traveling in.

He says: "The first track that was made and completed on 'Fall Into Noise'. It all emerged from some chords I recorded as a voice note whilst playing the piano at my dadâ€™s house."

Tune in now.

