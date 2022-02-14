Margaret Glaspy Pulls At The Heartstrings With 'Love Is Real'

Margaret Glaspy has shared her beautiful new song 'Love Is Real'.

The new song is part of an incoming single release, with 'Love Is Real' backed by 'Heart Shape'.

Out on March 29th via her familiar home of ATO, it finds the New York based artist expressing matters of the heart.

'Love Is Real' is online now, and finds Margaret Glaspy speaking her truth, and accepting the paths love can carve out.

The guitar line winds a path through your imagination, while the vocals retain a lingering impact that shadows your mind long after the final note.

A song that took some time to get right, 'Love Is Real' arrives packed with wisdom.

Margaret shares...

“For the last three years, I’ve been humming this song. What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas.”

"This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else.”

Tune in now.

- - -

Photo Credit: Josh Goleman

- - -