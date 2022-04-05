Marci's 'Immaterial Girl' Is A Gauzy Piece Of 80s Pop

Montreal artist Marci has shared her sparkling new single 'Immaterial Girl'.

The project represents the solo voice of TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic, whose songwriting we have long been fans of.

Out now, 'Immaterial Girl' finds the songwriter going solo, tapping into gauzy 80s pop reference points.

Reminiscent of - naturally enough - those early Madonna cuts, it also puts us in mind of Scritti Politti's pop phase.

Following neatly on from solo debut 'Entertainment', this new release offers dance-able pop with a relatable feel.

The colourful video finds Marci “stuck in a trance where money and status rules the world, Immaterial Girl wants what’s true. As greed taunts her, she tries to escape the trapping of such superficial things.”

Catch Marci at London's Laylow on August 10th.

Check out 'Immaterial Girl' below.

Photo Credit: Justin Aranha

