Marcel Blazes Back With 'They Wanna Know'

Marcel shot to fame as a member of Blazin' Squad, and was pushed into the public gaze almost overnight.

Forced to grow up in public, he then went solo, and most recently appeared as a finalist on Love Island 2017.

Music is his first love, however, and it's something he yearns to return to - and in 2019 it looks as though he's going to get his wish.

Focussing on new releases, Marcel has a lot of surprises planned, starting with brand new single 'They Wanna Know'.

A sparkling piece of pop-leaning songwriting with deep roots in the UK underground, 'They Wanna Know' is the sound of Marcel reflecting on the damage fame can do, and his struggle to retain his own identity.

Marcel explains: "'They Wanna Know' is a brief reflection of one aspect of my life after leaving the Love Island Villa, talking about the new found fame that comes with a lot of new attention..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.