Marble Empire's 'Hold Me Up' Is A Glorious Burst Of Electronic Pop

Marble Empire takes care of every aspect of his music.

A multi-instrumentalist, this electronic pop polymath is a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist.

New single 'Hold Me Up' wraps each of these strands into one potent whole, a digi-pop missile with a personal feeling.

Real name Matt Berry, the multi-instrumentalist delves into matters of the heart, discussing his ex, lingering passions, and their inevitable re-union.

A song about desire and resolution, 'Hold Me Up' digs into the feelings that push him forwards.

Marble Empire comments...

"When I broke up with my ex, I couldn't help myself going back to her for about a year after. I'm not sure what drove it, perhaps longing for familiarity or some kind of broken nostalgia."

"Either way despite disliking her so much I just couldn't stop myself from going back and meeting up with her. I think a lot of people can relate to that. You get so caught up in the good memories that you have of each other you forget about the bad and question your decision. That's what 'Hold Me Up' is about."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.