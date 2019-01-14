Mara Simpson Charms With This Moving Version Of 'Home'

Mara Simpson has never truly settled in one place.

Growing up in the UK, she also spent spells in Kenya and New Zealand, three enormously different environments.

A natural observer, her lyricism contrasts curious narratives and inquisitive character sketches with personal detail.

New album '285 Days' will be released on January 25th, with the record emerging via via the Rough Trade album club and Republic of Music.

Ahead of this Clash is able to share a poignant live version of her song 'Home', recorded last year at Brighton's Komedia venue.

Guests include Poppy Ackroyd, James Smith, Jamie Patterson and Jools Owen, while Mara Simpson is joined by the powerful voices from Soul of the City Choir.

She explains: "I wanted to make something that would connect people. Something strong and positive, powerful and vulnerable. That’s what people singing together was to me. Performing with community choirs on this project, getting a room full of people from all walks of life to simply sing together and share the same breath, has been a real privilege."

Tune in now.

Catch Mara Simpson at London's Rough Trade West on January 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.