María Isabel Shares Spanish Soul Stunner 'atrapada en el cielo'

María Isabel has shared her new Spanish language single 'atrapada en el cielo'.

The Dominican-American artist is culturally bilingual, experiencing the world from two very different vantage points.

Debut EP 'Stuck In The Sky' was a wonderfully assured work, landing as 2020 began to breathe its last.

Now María Isabel has flipped the title track, re-recording it as a Spanish language reimagining.

A gorgeous vocal, her soulful approach feels rooted in absolute honesty, and a desire for pure communication.

She comments...

"'Stuck in the Sky' was never meant to be about an ending, but so many listeners interpreted it that way that I began to see it for myself. 'atrapada en el cielo' is me realising that this long-distance had reached its end and there was nowhere for us to go but in opposite directions."

"It sounds sad, but I felt really empowered by translating the lyrics to mean something entirely new. 'Stuck In The Sky' was me waiting around for the day we could be successfully be together for more than a few days at a time, and 'atrapada en el cielo' is me realising that I owed the time and energy I was giving the relationship to myself instead."

Dylan Knight crafts the video, which references the Alfonso Cuarón-directed 2001 Mexican film classic Y Tu Mamá También.

Tune in now.

