Mansur Brown Shines On New Guitar Miniature 'It's My Time'

Guitar master Mansur Brown has shared his scintillating new song 'It's My Time'.

The virtuoso blends ferocious jazz chops with an open-minded creative viewpoint, resulting in a stream of inspired releases.

Acclaimed debut album 'Shiroi' landed back in 2018 on Black Focus, the label run by Kamaal Williams, and quickly marked Mansur out as a composer to follow.

Working with Soulection, his new EP 'Tesuto' is incoming, and it reflects a growing awareness and appreciation of Japanese culture.

He comments: "The name of the EP is Tesuto, which means Test in Japanese, representative of life and the struggles everyone universally goes through and looking at these obstacles and challenges as tests. The idea that no one is given an obstacle that they cannot overcome whether its a struggle that plagues a community or someone individually."

We're able to share 'It's My Time' and it's a glorious guitar miniature, beautifully melodic in its approach yet intricate in its layered composition.

A piece that is finely balanced, it displays Mansur Brown at his most daring, and most precise. He adds:

"It's My Time” is a song that tells a story about triumph and victory, overcoming pain and pushing through difficulty when all the odds are against you and the importance of processing the hurt before you strive to tackle the problem. Also highlighting that you can be strong and emotionally free simultaneously."

Tune in now.