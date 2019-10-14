Mannequin Pussy Explain Why They're Playing Coachella

Philadelphia group Mannequin Pussy have explained why they're playing Coachella this year.

The desert festival was launched in 1999, and has grown to become perhaps North America's most prominent outdoor event.

Currently run by AEG and Goldenvoice, the company's billionaire owner Philip Anschutz is a leading supporter of conservative causes in the United States.

Mannequin Pussy were offered a slot at the event, and after much discussion elected to take the role on the line up.

In a statement on social media the Philly group told fans that they conflicted, but pointed to AEG's widespread role in live music across the United States, and the problems of creating a system of ethical consumption under capitalism.

Deciding to use the slot as a vehicle for progressive ideals, Mannequin Pussy's statement offers a fresh slant on the Coachella debate.

Check it out now.

why we’re playing coachella pic.twitter.com/Bkyh39HYx1 — MANNEQUIN PUSSSY (@mannequinpussy) January 4, 2020

