Manic Street Preachers Want Nothing To Do With New Richey Edwards Film

Manic Street Preachers have revealed that they have nothing to do with a forthcoming film based on the life of Richey Edwards.

The Welsh artist helped form the band, and played a key role in the group until his disappearance in 1995.

Later declared dead in absentia, lyric sheets from Richey Edwards' notepads formed the basis for Manic Street Preachers' 2009 album 'Journal For Plague Lovers'.

New film 4Real focusses on his life story, and it was directed by Lindy Heymann, who previously worked on music videos for Paul McCartney, The Specials, and more.

Gaining support from Creative England, 4Real will begin shooting next year. Manic Street Preachers will not be involved at any stage with the film, with a spokesperson telling NME :

“The band have nothing to do with this film, and nothing to say about it.”

So that's that.

4Real begins shooting next year.

