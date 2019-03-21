Manic Street Preachers To Re-Issue 'Gold Against The Soul'

Manic Street Preachers will re-issue their second album 'Gold Against The Soul' later this year.

The Welsh band's incendiary debut album 'Generation Terrorists' came with the promise to sell 18 million copies, before the group ultimately split up.

Neither of those promises came true, with Manic Street Preachers almost immediately returning to the studio to focus on a new project.

'Gold Against The Soul' was released in 1993, and it's set to gain a lavish re-issue this summer. Out on June 12th, the deluxe edition looks pretty special - it will boast a 120 page A4 book, including annotations from Nicky Wire, two CDs including unreleased demos, B-sides, and a live recording, as well as a 180g vinyl version of the original album.

It's a must for fans, and a great opportunity to soak up a record that is often under-rated.

Nicky Wire comments...

“We moved our studio a few years ago and I unearthed a lot of demos and pictures from the ‘Gold Against The Soul’ era and thought it would be a shame not to let them see the light of day.”

“We haven’t always been the most complementary about this album in the past, but with hindsight it was a strange and curious record with many fan’s favourites on it. James always gets a huge response when he teases the riff to ‘Sleepflower’ live.”

Here's a trailer.

'Gold Against The Soul' will be re-issued on June 12th.

Photo Credit: Mitch Ikeda

