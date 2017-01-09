Manic Street Preachers Share New Single 'People Give In'

Manic Street Preachers have shared their potent new single 'People Give In'.

It's been a huge six months for the band, completing their own UK headline tour, being invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play Meltdown, and supporting Guns N' Roses in Germany.

New single 'People Give In' finds the Welsh trio on supreme form, the driving, surging guitar chords set against a righteous lyric.

A real highlight from recent album 'Resistance Is Futile', it comes backed with a video that pieces together some recent concert highlights.

Nicky Wire explains...

“One of the most open lyrics I’ve ever written. I wouldn’t exactly call it a rallying cry, it’s more about the idea that at least 80% of life is just really mundane so why don’t we all just lower our expectations and try to get to the other side as painlessly as possible. We’re all looking for universal panaceas all the time – if we expected a little less, we’d probably be happier The chorus is “there is no theory of everything/no immaculate conception, no crime to forgive”. If you can’t do any good, do no harm - that’s my fucking motto!”

Tune in below.

Manic Street Preachers will play Absolute Radio's 10th birthday party at London's Shepherds Bush Empire on September 21st.

For tickets to the latest Manic Street Preachers shows click HERE.

