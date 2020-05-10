Manic Street Preachers Share New Album Update

Manic Street Preachers have shared an update from the studio.

The band took time out in 2020, with singer James Dean Bradfield releasing an excellent solo album.

Shows to honour those working in the NHS during the pandemic were announced and then pushed back, and it seems work on new material is reaching fruition.

Manic Street Preachers have shared an update, including some potential track titles - 'Don't Let The Night Divide Us' and 'Orwellian' spring out - alongside a quote from Jan Morris:

"I've become obsessed with the idea of reconciliation, particularly reconciliation with nature but with people too, of course."

The post states:

When we finished in the studio 4 weeks ago we were making good progress on album 14-here’s a few titles/ideas-still early days more writing and much more recording to complete-hope you can all hear it sometime this year-stay safe+stay beautiful

Check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.