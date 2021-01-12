Manic Street Preachers Share Digital LP 'I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 - 2021'

Manic Street Preachers have shared their new digital album 'I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021'.

The new compilation was pieced together for Spotify, and it finds the Welsh band collating some of their favourite duets and collaborations.

There's a few key moments on here, but also a range of deep cuts as well, displaying the breadth of their catalogue.

You can expect 'This Is My Truth...' era B-side 'Black Holes For The Young' with Sophie Ellis Bextor, and a re-recording of early track 'Spectators Of Suicide' with Gwenno on guest vocals.

Stepping outside the official Manics catalogue, the band also include James Dean Bradfield's turn alongside Tom Jones on Elvis cover ‘I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone’, in addition to Sarah Cracknell’s 2015 single ‘Nothing Left To Talk About’ (which features a moon-lighting Nicky Wire).

Alongside these, Manic Street Preachers have included a live take of fan favourite 'Let Robeson Sing' recorded at London's O2 Arena in December 2011, which features Gruff Rhys on lead vocal and acoustic guitar.

