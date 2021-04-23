Mandrake Handshake's 'Monolith' Is A Psychedelic Journey

Oxford psychedelic troupe Mandrake Handshake have shared their new single 'Monolith'.

Is Britain about to embark on a new summer of love? With new-found freedom to be relished, and colossal use of magic mushrooms during lockdown , it might just happen.

If it does, then Oxford's very own Mandrake Handshake will be there to unlock the doors of perception, welcoming weary travellers on their way.

New single 'Monolith' is out now, and it's a lengthy discourse on the collision between indie pop and lysergic mayhem, an ever-expanding journey to the centre of the mind.

'Monolith' opens with pensive vocals and sitar-drenched layers, before erupting into a psych rock behemoth.

A meditation on the passing of time, it lingers on a repeated phrase: "Uncertainty is the price for being free..."

Tune in now.

Mandrake Handshake will release their debut EP 'Shake The Hand That Feeds You' on June 18th.

Photo Credit: Lola Stephen

