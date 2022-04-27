Manchester's OneDa Causes A Ruckus With 'VIBES'

Manchester artist OneDa returns with new single 'VIBES'.

The MC is a key part of Manchester's underground, using music as a means to both unite and heal.

Working as part of the Mouse Outfit, OneDa has also led hip-hop therapy sessions for dis-advantaged youth.

New single 'VIBES' finds OneDa cementing their relationship with Heavenly Recordings, while also working with some surprising production talent.

Gabe Gurnsey sits on the boards, joined by engineer Phil Kirby; constructed over lengthy studio sessions, OneDa digs a little deeper.

A raucous offering, 'VIBES' is about giving 100% while demanding the right to place boundaries as you see fit.

“It’s all about bringing the correct energy, whilst protecting your own at the same,” says OneDa. “I believe we were placed on this earth to shine and guide. This song encapsulates the essence of shining in your power and guiding.”

Photo Credit: Paul Rock