Manchester's Codex Offer Breathy Electronics On 'Airport'

Manchester's Codex have shared their new single 'Airport'.

Essentially a duo, Codex have expanded and contracted as they see fit, essentially revolving around the central partnership of Shahriar Parast (vocals, multi-instrumentalist, production) and Adam Mayer (multi-instrumentalist, production).

Breathy electronics with an opaque sense of beauty, the pair's smeared colour palette offers suggestion and allusion at every turn.

A DIY project, Codex are continuously focussed on fresh ideas, and their new single was born of a happy accident.

Splintered digital melodies, the vocals are refracted with studio effects, reminiscent of '808s & Heartbreak' era Kanye.

The duo comment:

"The composition of this track was made up of a lot of accidents that just fit together, it’s hard to pinpoint the vibe of the track as it shifts through a level of ferocity and melancholy. Finding the balance between these feelings, and the transitions from one to the other is the essence of the track."

A sign of their blossoming artistry, you can check out 'Airport' below.

