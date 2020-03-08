Manchester Music Icons Voice Fury At City's Treatment

A host of figures join the dissent...
Robin Murray
News
21 · 10 · 2020

A host of music figures associated with Manchester have joined in the dissent over the government's treatment of the city.

A stand off between central and local government ended yesterday (October 20th) with Boris Johnson forcibly putting Manchester in Tier 3 lockdown, without providing the financial assistance asked for by those on the ground.

The move was truly remarkable, with Manchester mayor Andy Burham finding out about the decision when assistants showed him the headlines on a mobile phone.

Footage quickly went viral, with online dissent including a number of figures associated with the city's illustrious music scene.

Everyone from Liam Gallagher to Tim Burgess - who recently helped save a venue in Manchester - joined in, with many others making their voice heard.

Liam Gallagher seemed to sum up the situation:

Liam Gallagher
Dave Haslam
Johnny Marr
Tracy Thorn
