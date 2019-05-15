Manchester Mayor Hits Out Following Eminem's Ariana Grande Bomb Lyrics

Andy Burnham - Mayor of Manchester - has hit out at Eminem following the rapper's references to the Ariana Grande bomb attack on his new album.

The Detroit rapper included references to the attack in a 2018 freestyle, and follows this with lyrics on his new song 'Unaccommodating'.

Part of new album 'Music To Be Murdered By', the lines caused immediate uproar, including condemnation from the families of victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

22 were killed after an attack detonated an improvised bomb belt at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2018 - more than 800 people were injured.

Now Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has condemned the lyrics, issuing a statement to the BBC:

"This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected..."

Eminem has not commented on the row.

