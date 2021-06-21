Manchester Label NRTHRN Aims To Platform LGBTQIA+ And POC Talent

New Manchester based imprint NRTHRN has launched, aiming to platform LGBTQIA+ and POC talent.

The label wants to bring together like minds, citing BROCKHAMPTON and Odd Future as trailblazing influences.

From its name down NRTHRN wants to represent viewpoints outwit the mainstream, with founder Omar Ferguson commenting:

“My vision for NRTHRN is to build a platform that is, like my influences BROCKHAMPTON and Odd Future, a home for like-minded members to release both solo and collaborative ventures. I want to create a platform to empower people in the music industry who look and sound like me, and to show that ‘DIY’ doesn’t have to equal ‘going it alone’”.

Set to hold a showcase on July 11th as part of Manchester International Festival, Omar is set to lead from the front with his Vzion project.

New song 'Elio' is online now, and it looks at the cyclical nature of relationships, citing everything from Call Me By Your Name to Frank Ocean deep cuts in the process.

Tune in now.

