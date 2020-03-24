Manchester DJ Dave Booth Has Died

He was a key figure in Manchester club culture...
Pivotal Manchester DJ Dave Booth has died.

Part of a key generation of DJs in the city, Dave Booth helped push the envelope with sets at clubs such as Pips and the Hacienda.

Becoming a popular figure on the Ibiza calendar, he also DJ'd before important sets by The Stone Roses.

Much loved across a host of different genres, Dave Booth seemingly passed away over the weekend.

The news was confirmed by Dave Haslam, who wrote:

Dave Booth's passing quickly sparked a number of tributes:

