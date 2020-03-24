Pivotal Manchester DJ Dave Booth has died.

Part of a key generation of DJs in the city, Dave Booth helped push the envelope with sets at clubs such as Pips and the Hacienda.

Becoming a popular figure on the Ibiza calendar, he also DJ'd before important sets by The Stone Roses.

Much loved across a host of different genres, Dave Booth seemingly passed away over the weekend.

The news was confirmed by Dave Haslam, who wrote:

Upsetting news. DJ Dave Booth has died. A legend for decades in Manchester - from Pips, through to the Playpen, Isadora's & beyond - and a star at Garlands in Liverpool. Did the Stone Roses gigs with him, including Spike Island. He music and presence gave pleasure to us all. RIP. pic.twitter.com/hbDuExs8wj — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) May 17, 2020

Dave Booth's passing quickly sparked a number of tributes:

RIP DAVE BOOTH ROSES DJ X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) May 17, 2020

RIP Dave Booth. Such a lovely guy. He was the DJ at Joy Division’s first ever gig at Pips. We shared a massive love for Pips & all the music that came from it. I did a residency with him in Ibiza too - he was so nice & humble. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/VYWQonboJY — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 17, 2020

Very very sad news. I've just heard that Manchester DJ, Dave Booth has passed away. For many years he was my resident DJ at my nights at both Paradise Factory and The Hacienda. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Huge loss #RIPDaveBooth — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) May 17, 2020

Pretty shocking news about Dave Booth passing away. Lovely lad. — Mike Joyce (@mikejoycedrums) May 17, 2020

This is sad news. Farewell Dave Booth. https://t.co/Rcx0L1jACj — Graeme Park (@graemepark) May 17, 2020

