Mana Introduces New Album 'Seven Steps Behind'

Mana has introduced details of new album 'Seven Steps Behind'.

The producer made his debut on Hyperdub with the excellent 'Creature' EP, with his painterly touch fusing beatless electronics with almost neo-classical flourishes.

For his full length project Daniele Mana allows his music to music, exploring sharply different directions tied together with a fastidious approach.

Out on April 5th, 'Seven Steps Behind' is rooted in the organic, with Mana including elements of prepared pianos, harpsichords, cellos and flutes.

Fusing samples with some remarkable effects, the producer locates a sense of balance amid a bewildering array of ideas.

New track 'Solo' leads the way, with the visuals taking inspiration from the famous 70's animated series La Linea by Osvaldo Cavandoli.

Mana's vocoder-draped voice moves in and out of focus, as the video traces the protagonist through a surreal landscape of Sardinian carnival masks, trap doors and falling coins.

Tune in now.

'Seven Steps Behind' will be released on April 5th.

Photo Credit: Andrea Cossu

