Man Returns Bob Dylan LP To Library After 48 Years

A man in San Francisco has returned a Bob Dylan LP to his local library after 48 years - saying it was "not a very good album".

62 year old Howard Simon recently retired, and is using his extra time to categorise his record collection.

A noble task that unearthed some surprises - including a copy of Bob Dylan's uneven album 'Self Portrait'.

Borrowed in 1973 from the University Heights Library in Ohio, it was never returned, incurring a number of late fees.

Deciding to mail back the record, Howard Simon included a note, apologising for his 48 year tardiness.

He wrote: “As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” he wrote. “In that context, I am returning with this letter an overdue item (by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing)….it’s quite late, and I’m quite sorry!”

Including a cheque for $175 - essentially what the dime-a-day late charge would result over 48 years - the note then went viral.

Speaking to San Francisco Chronicle , he said: “Somehow it’s gone viral. I didn’t expect my little return of an album to get so much attention. I’m finding this amusing and really fun but somewhat unexpected.” He added: “The thing is, I’m a collector so I take care of things. But also, it was not a very good album so I didn’t play it a lot.”

Ouch.

That's not the only bad review 'Self Portrait' has incurred - Dylan himself even returned to the album in 2013, releasing the Bootleg Series volume 'Another Self Portrait'.