Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard Announce New Album

Welsh doom crew Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard will release new album 'Yn Ol I Annwyn' next year.

The band were invited to perform at Robert Smith's Meltdown earlier this year, and aim to complete a trilogy of albums in 2019.

'Yn OI I Annwyn' translates as ‘Return to the Underworld’, with the record set to land on March 1st.

Drenched in fuzz and wildly experimental, the record breaks new ground for a group whose refuse to obey limits.

Guitarist Paul Michael Davies explains: “For the third album I wanted to take the band's sound even further but still stay true to what made us start the band in the first place. Personally, I think the doom scene is (thankfully) thriving, but some of the ‘genre’ tropes can be a bit limiting, and we are all about pushing that. So some elements of this album will be something different for the usual doom fan."

"There's what I would call 'avant-garde' bits to it, and I wanted more of a sci-fi / soundtrack element to it as well as the usual heavy riffs. We've used the cello on more songs to make them more atmospheric as well as a lot more synths. It’s kind of a nice mix of our usual heavy riffs but with some fresh elements. I personally feel that it's our best work yet, and concludes the trilogy perfectly".

Check out a trailer below.

