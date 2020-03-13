Mallrat's 'Rockstar' Is A Gentle Return

Brisbane native Mallrat has shared new single 'Rockstar' in full.

The track continues her ascent, with Mallrat's vocal - so full of heartache and longing - set against shoegaze inflections, and the subtle influence of Mazzy Star.

Unfurling against a reverb-dappled palette, 'Rockstar' has a downbeat feel, reminiscent in places of Lana Del Rey.

Written and recorded in her part-time home of Los Angeles, 'Rockstar' is a collaboration with songwriter/producer Tommy English, a neat blend of shoegaze and pop.

She comments: "I feel like 'Rockstar' reminds me of a mix between Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves and Violent Soho. All through my teens (and obviously still) I loved the early Violent Soho albums self-titled and 'Hungry Ghost' – those two albums I’ve listened to a lot and I think that’s seeped its way into the track."

"A lot of the songs I’ve been writing lately have been me realising my power."

The ultra-cute animated video is online now - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.