Mall Grab Announces Debut Album 'What I Breathe'

Mall Grab will release new album 'What I Breathe'.

The Australian born talent has released a string of phenomenal singles, each one charting out fresh ground.

A riveting alt-pop talent who seemed blessed with the ability to see outside the rules, Mall Grab has finally laid out plans for his long-awaited debut album.

Out on August 5th, the record seems to encapsulate his breadth, something exhibited on his latest single.

'Understand' is online now, and it features vocals from Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

A track that blurs the lines, it's fascinating to hear the frontman in this context, while Yates' influence pushes Mall Grab somewhere new.

Mall Grab explains: “I have been lucky enough to work with some of my favourite artists which have really been the glue that keeps the project coherent. There are a lot of familiar sounds on this album that my listeners and followers have become accustomed to and joined me in the deep dive. Elements of emotional but hard and pumping club music are intertwined with house, jungle, rave and grime.”

“My adopted home city of London has been a huge inspiration to how my music has evolved and progressed, and on 'What I Breathe' I wanted to create a body of work which not only had something for everyone who has been with me the past six years, but also those who aren’t yet aware of what I’m about or the music I make.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Hand In Hand Through Wonderland

2. I Can Remember It So Vividly

3. Love Reigns

4. Understand Ft. Brendan Yates (Turnstile)

5. Patience Ft. Nia Archives

6. Without The Sun Ft. Jordon Alexander

7. Spirit Wave

8. Breathing

9. Intercity Relations

10. Times Change Ft. Novelist, D Double E

11. Distant Conversation

12. Metaphysical

13. Lost in Harajuku Ft. Jordon Alexander

