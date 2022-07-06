MALIKA Shares Slow-Burner 'Stuck On You'

MALIKA returns with new single 'Stuck On You'.

The songwriter melds together different styles, creating something super-stylised, and hyper-emotive.

Taking her time, new single 'Stuck On You' is the product of months of work, with MALIKA pouring her heart into every note.

The restrained palette is augmented by soft chords of piano, with the 909Bhav808 production epitomising her point of view.

A song about connection, MALIKA says that ‘Stuck On You’ is “about that moment you give yourself permission to fall completely and utterly in love. Giving another complete autonomy over your heart.”

Tune in now.

