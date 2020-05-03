Malena Zavala Shares Inspired New Single 'La Yarará'

Malena Zavala has shared her new single 'La Yarará'.

An inspired piece of left-field pop, the track is shot through with venom, taking its name from a poisonous snake in Northern Argentina.

It's also a subtle take-down of the boxes women are placed in by patriarchal society, with the title also being a slang phrase for a women who shows too much attitude or personality.

Out now, the single features on Malena's incoming album, and it's gained a superb video from director Sofia Boriosi.

Sofia comments:

"I quickly drew up a treatment that would turn La Yarará from something dismissive into an image of power - Just like Malena had done in her song. A short while later, I rang Malena back. She loved the idea. I think every woman understands what La Yarará means on some level."

"We decided to shoot in the hills outside Madrid - the hills that Goya had filled with witches and ancient rites, the hidden places where women could speak and be heard. It made sense to do the same."

The song channels a certain degree of anger, and this is perfectly matched by the visuals, making an inspired new project.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sofia Bogar

