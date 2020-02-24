Malady Get Topical On Debut Single 'London, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down'

Fusing musical elements from dub, post-rave, early dubstep and IDM with formative indie guitar music, Malady draws inspiration from day-to-day living, focussing on conversations and social observations.

The band was birthed as a result of Percy Junior Cobbinah (vocals/guitar) and Charlie Clark (guitar/synth) getting to know one another from turning up at the same gigs; Cobbinah and Ertan Cimen (drums) frequented all the same uni house parties; while Clark met bassist Khaleem Mitchell-Patterson at college.

Their debut single 'London, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down' explores the band’s complicated love-hate relationship with the capital. Frontman Percy Junior Cobbinah explains: “The topic of the tune isn’t news to anyone but it felt necessary to document the confusion and sadness felt by how inaccessible and hostile the city is becoming to live in for most ordinary people.”

Sonic resemblances throughout the track include the likes of Bloc Party as sharp, neo-jazz style drums pair with unmistakably indie style guitars and vocals, making for a diverse, multi-faceted debut.

The track was released as part of the monthly Nice Swan Introduces… series, a collaboration between Nice Swan Records and RIP Records, which to date has introduced the likes of Courting, Jelly Cleaver and Sprints.

Tune in now.

Words: Jamie Wilde

