Makaya McCraven Signs To Blue Note For Remix Project

Makaya McCraven has signed to Blue Note for a new remix project.

The drummer and producer links with the esteemed jazz imprint for new album 'Deciphering The Message', with Blue Note allowing the Chicago musician to plunder the vaults.

Absorbing elements of Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, and Eddie Gale, among others, 'Deciphering The Message' adds fresh ideas to classic recordings.

Out on November 19th, the project recalls the similar work done by Madlib to the Blue Note catalogue on 'Shades Of Blue', but with distinct, and very different results.

“When piecing everything together, I wanted to create a narrative that made the listener feel like they were falling into this space or a movement,” McCraven says. “I was really trying to make a record out of it, not just a series of tracks.”

He adds: “I always want to make music that will connect with people in one way, where it makes them nod or feel something or transport them somewhere. I also hope this makes them check out the source of this music if they have it. The music that we’re making now is part of the same route and is connected, so I want to honor tradition and release something that people can vibe to.”

The album is led by 'Frank's Tune' which you can check out below.

Tracklisting:

1. A Slice Of The Top (AKA “Sliced Off The Top”)

[from A Slice Of The Top by Hank Mobley]

2. Sunset (AKA “Son Set”)

[from Whistle Stop by Kenny Dorham]

3. When Your Lover Has Gone (AKA “When You’ve Left Your Lover”)

[from A Night In Tunisia by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers]

4. Ecaroh (AKA “Revlis”)

[from Horace Silver Trio by Horace Silver]

5. Tranquillity (AKA “Corner Of The World”)

[from Components by Bobby Hutcherson]

6. Wail Bait (AKA “Wait Bail”)

[from The Memorial Album by Clifford Brown]

7. Coppin' The Haven (AKA “At The Haven Coppin’”)

[from One Flight Up by Dexter Gordon]

8. Frank's Tune (AKA “De’Jeff’s Tune”)

[from Easterly Winds by Jack Wilson]

9. Autumn In New York (AKA “Spring In Chicago”)

[from Blue Lights, Vol.1 by Kenny Burrell]

10. Monaco (AKA “Monte Negro”)

[from ‘Round About Midnight At The Cafe Bohemia by Kenny Dorham]

11. Mr. Jin (AKA “Mr. Gin”)

[from Indestructible by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers]

12. C.F.D. (AKA “D.F.C.”)

[from Something Personal by Jack Wilson]

13. Black Rhythm Happening

[from Black Rhythm Happening by Eddie Gale]

