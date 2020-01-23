Makaya McCraven Remixes Nubya Garcia's 'Source'

Makaya McCraven has stepped in to remix Nubya Garcia's 'Source'.

Nubya Garcia released her excellent debut album earlier this year, and played a wonderful show at London's Barbican before Lockdown Pt. II got under way.

A fantastic composer, she's had a long and fruitful creative partnership with Makaya McCraven, a musician whose open-ended approach to jazz has a real kinship with the communities at work in London.

Stepping in to remix 'Source', Makaya has crafted a mighty, percussive driven take on the original, pushing Nubya's work in a fresh direction.

It's a real testament to the musicality of the originality, while it's also always neat to hear these two composers embark on a creative interchange.

Tune in now.

