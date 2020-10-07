Makaya McCraven Announces New Album 'Universal Beings E&F Sides'

Makaya McCraven will release his new album 'Universal Beings E&F Sides' on July 31st.

The ever-productive jazz figure returns this month, fresh from his Gil-Scott Heron re-work 'We're New Again'.

Out on July 31st, 'Universal Beings E&F Sides' is intended as an addendum to his 2018 album 'Universal Beings', and continues his global journeys.

Recorded at sites in Los Angeles, New York, and London, the drummer/producer links with a raft of talent from these cities.

The full cast list is imposing, with Makaya working alongside Miguel-Atwood Ferguson, Brandee Younger, Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Jeff Parker, and many more.

New piece 'Mak Attack' is online now - tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/universal-beings-e-f-sides" href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/universal-beings-e-f-sides">Universal Beings E&amp;F Sides by Makaya McCraven</a>

