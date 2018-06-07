Majik Share Deeply Personal New Single 'X'

Electronic pop duo Majik tackle mental health issues on new single 'X'.

The pair draft gossamer electronics to beguiling, endlessly suggestive melodies, an astute, and acutely infectious brand of alt-pop.

The London based duo have a perfectly balanced creative relationship, one that has allowed their music to reach an international audience.

New single 'X' is their most revealing yet, with frontman Marcus laying bare his mental health issues, urging for more communication on these matters.

He comments: "It became a pattern of my life to watch the internal struggles become external antidotes. Music has been the paper and wings to allow my expression to communicate on the deepest level."

"For me it’s been about sharing those experiences to shed light on an overlooked shadow that lives beneath the surface. In order to let go, I write and with the cycles of my mind shaping the character of my lyrics, I am ever grateful they are there to help me and others".

Tune in now.

