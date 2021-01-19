Maja Lena's 'Birch' Is Rooted In Lived Experience

Maja Lena has shared her wonderful new single 'Birch'.

The songwriter was previously a member of Low Chimes, an alt-folk group whose work found acclaim on these very pages .

Real name Marianne Parrish, Maja Lena is actually her Swedish nickname, and it's an appropriately personal element for an intriguing project.

New album 'The Keeper' is out on July 23rd on Chiveron Records, recorded alongside her old bandmate Rob Pemberton in Stroud.

New song 'Birch' leads the way, a beautiful offering rooted in her lived experiences. A work that is awash with inner strength, the titular tree becomes a symbol for personal renewal.

Maja Lena says that 'Birch' "is a song about feeling vulnerable yet elated. About starting a new phase of life and love, yet also knowing that this elation could be snatched away at any given moment. The Birch tree here is a symbol for this feeling, and its branches moving in the wind resemble a feeling of freedom and excitement."

"'Birch' was the first song written for my debut album The Keeper, so it feels like an extra special one to release. The video was filmed entirely on Super 8 in The Lake District by my good friend Martha Webb, whose work I’ve long admired. She also made the incredible dress that I am wearing in the video."

Tune in now.

