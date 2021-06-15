Maisie Peters Details Debut Album 'You Signed Up For This'

Maisie Peters is set to release her album 'You Signed Up For This' on August 27th.

The songwriter has signed to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man imprint for the release, something she calls "a dream come true".

Announcing plans for her debut album, she says: Maisie says: "I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13 year olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so, it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21 year old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life."

Out on August 27th, 'You Signed Up For This' is "my (albeit not hugely long) life’s work and my proudest achievement", something she says is her "favourite album maybe ever".

Her single 'John Hughes Movie' introduced fans to the world her album inhabits, with new single 'Psycho' set to land on July 2nd.

She says: "It all means the world and is my world and there is nothing I would rather do."

'You Signed Up For This' tracklisting:

You Signed Up For This

I’m Trying (Not Friends)

John Hughes Movie

Outdoor Pool

Love Him

I Don’t

Psycho

Boy

Hollow Villain

Brooklyn

Elvis Song

Talking To Strangers

Volcano

Tough Act

