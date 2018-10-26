Maisha Share Rhythmic, Afro-Jazz Tinged New Track

Taking its name from the house which bandleader Jake Long shared with fellow musicians Joe Armon-Jones, Femi Koleoso and Rosie Turton, Maisha’s new single ‘Eaglehurst/The Palace’ is a taut, rhythmic dose of UK jazz, giving each of the band's members a turn to shine.

And shine they do. Also boasting Nubya Garcia and Shirley Tetteh among its 13 contributors and band members, the track is a euphoric sax and drums led melody featuring a stripped back, Afro-jazz break bridge later on in the tune – speaking to to the central role that percussion plays in Maisha’s sound.

Fans can expect a similarly dynamic approach on the upcoming ‘There Is A Place’ LP, out on Gille’s Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings in November – demonstrating all of Maisha’s different styles and influences.

From improvisational prowess to blissful simplicity, the record meanders through steady, rolling trajectories, cemented in lazy drumming and bass lines, but lifted through soaring flutes and strings arranged by Jake Long.

Tune in now.

