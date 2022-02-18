Mahalia Shares Soulful Burner 'Letter To Ur Ex'

Mahalia has shared her new single 'Letter To Ur Ex'.

The UK singer is on a rich vein of form, with her quietly reflective singles 'Whenever You're Ready' and 'Roadside' pushing her music into a fresh realm.

'Letter To Ur Ex' continues this instinct, and it's about the feelings that linger after an argument.

The combination of bruised feelings and the afterglow of the relationship combine, with Mahalia's deft touch picking these apart.

She comments...

“I wrote ‘Letter to ur ex’ the morning after me and my guy had had a really bad argument due to a text that had been sent by his ex partner the night before. I think when everybody begins a new relationship, it’s vital that it feels like a fresh start.”

“Like everything before doesn’t really matter and the next journey begins now with only the two of you. I realised through this experience that isn’t always the case. But, really, I just wanted to tell her how her actions were making me feel. How her gain in closure was my loss in love. And though I am also a woman who has felt all of those feelings before, I wanted to ask her to let him go so that I could hold him close. To close their old door so that I could open our new one.”

The tender visuals were co-directed by Mahalia herself, working alongside renowned British director Oliver Kane.

Tune in now.

