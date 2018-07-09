Mahalia Introduces New EP 'Seasons'

Rising soul sensation Mahalia has shared details of her new EP 'Seasons'.

The singer made an incredible debut with 'Sober', a track that gained international acclaim and has now been streamed more than 20 million times.

New EP 'Seasons' underlines her breadth, featuring guest production from Felix Joseph and Swindle, while Kojey Radical also contributes on one song.

Mahalia explains: "This project is super special to me. I wanted to make something that felt relevant to where I’m at in my life right now. I feel like no relationship is ever simple. It has its ups and downs. As a couple, you move through the seasons of your relationship together - each season having a different purpose."

"Starting with the first night. Into the honeymoon phase. Pushing through to a point when there’s a change that challenges you both. Maybe the other does something that surprises you. And then the final moments... When all you need is to know the other won’t give up. Validation. Clarity. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Out on September 21st, 'Seasons' is trailed by soulful new track 'Surprise Me', an elegant, refined but ultimately raw piece of songwriting.

Tune in now.

