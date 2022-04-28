Mahalia Hits Accelerate For 'In The Club'

Mahalia has dropped her energetic new single 'In The Club'.

The new track flips a sample from 50 Cent's iconic 00s banger 'In The Club', but presents it from a femme perspective.

Up-ending the expectations of the original, Mahalia's 'In The Club' is fixated on letting go of bad energy.

Lyrically, 'In The Club' gives into Mahalia's roots, and shrugs off the legacy of the doubters to find self-worth and positivity.

A finely sculpted R&B gem with a catchy-as-hell chorus, 'In The Club' bounces out of the traps just as Spring begins to assert itself.

As she puts it...

“‘In The Club’ is a song about letting go of people who are just plain and simply bad for you. I grew up in a small town in Leicester and most people didn’t believe that I could make it as an artist. I had a super small group of friends and a lot of people weren’t really ever interested in talking to me or being friends with me and mine... until I started doing well.”

“I’d come home for Christmas and people would start acting like we’d been friends forever. They’d ask about London and my life as if we’d been close since kids. I always found that very bizarre. As a person who has never measured someone’s likability by their success, I always hated that type of behaviour and so wanted to write about it. It also applied to people I met later in life. Who only stuck around for the good bits and left for the bad.”

Check out her new single below.

