Mahalia Harness Dancehall Energy With 'Simmer'

Mahalia has dropped her new summer sizzler 'Simmer' - tune in now.

The explosive talent will release her debut album 'Love & Compromise' on September 6th, following sessions executively produced by Felix Joseph.

New single 'Simmer' is online now, with Felix Joseph working alongside co-producer Jonah Christian in the studio.

It pits Mahalia's soulful approach against some dancehall energy, with Burna Boy on hand to amplify the levels.

The keen-eared amongst you might well spot a vintage sample too: 'Simmer' utilises portions of portions of Jeffrey Harding's 'Playground Riddim' which was later sampled in Beanie Man’s iconic 1997 hit, ‘Who Am I (Sim Simma)’.

Tune in now.

Catch Mahalia at the following shows:

November

14 Leicester O2 Academy

15 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

17 Norwich UAE

18 Bristol O2 Academy

19 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

21 Manchester Albert Hall

22 Leeds Beckett's

24 Birmingham O2 Institute

25 London Roundhouse

