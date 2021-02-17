Mahalia Drops Rico Nasty Collaboration 'Jealous'

Mahalia has shared her new Rico Nasty collaboration 'Jealous'.

UK soul talent Mahalia is pushing herself into a new arena, working with a string of incendiary rap artists.

Fresh from her Pa Salieu team up , Mahalia has now dropped a fresh collaboration, this time with Stateside inferno Rico Nasty .

It's a colossal return, a huge single that finds two very distinct female talents working in tandem, producing something truly remarkable.

From the head-bopping beat to the slender guitar line, the arrangement is a mesh of contradictions, right up until those sizzling vocals.

Mahalia comments...

“I made 'Jealous' on a sunny day at the end of summer last year. I was sat in the studio with Cadenza and Miraa May getting some stuff off my chest from the past few weeks. 'Jealous' was born pretty fast after chatting. It was a weird time... I was dealing with friends being super unsupportive about decisions I was making and I was struggling with navigating that. I’m really proud and excited about what came out in this song and I hope people love it in the same way we did when we wrote it. Rico Nasty is a badass and one of my favourite artists so getting her to feature was a huge moment for me!”

Rico Nasty adds: “Covid couldn’t stop shit! So happy to be a part of this record with Mahalia.”

British director Melody Maker directs the video - check it out below.

