Maggie Rogers Soars Back With 'Give A Little'

Maggie Rogers has shared striking new pop jewel 'Give A Little'.

The newcomer seems to surge forward with each passing release, her precocious talent surging into fresh areas of exploration.

New single 'Give A Little' lands before her Reading and Leeds festival slots, with Maggie also set to play a pair of sold out London dates.

Crisp, confident and beguiling, 'Give A Little' has a taste of Stevie Nicks, with that emphatically contagious chorus built to be screamed back by thousands of fans.

Labelled "a song about empathy" it asks: "What if somebody listens?"

Tune in now.

Maggie Rogers will play London's KOKO venue on August 29th and 30th.

