Maggie Rogers Shuts Down Fan Who Told Her To Take Her Top Off

Maggie Rogers has hit out at a fan who told her to take her top off during a live show.

The American artist played Austin City Limits at the weekend, and returned for her now-customary acoustic encore of 'Alaska'.

Her breakout moment, the moment was spoiled by a 'fan' asking her to "“take your top off" before another added "you're cute though..."

Startled, she regained her composure to finish the set, before writing a message on Instagram.

She wrote: “I was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.”

Maggie Rogers added: “I step on stage every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. to allow relief. to allow release. there’s a deep amount of trust there.”

Ending her note, the songwriter wrote: “i want to use this moment to be very very clear. there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show. be kind to each other out there.”

Well done, Maggie. Check out the note in full below.

