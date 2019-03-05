Maggie Rogers Shares Extraordinary Letter From Barack, Michelle Obama

Maggie Rogers has shared an extraordinary letter from Barack and Michelle Obama.

The couple are famed for their love of music, regularly sharing Spotify playlists featuring their favourite songs.

Maggie Rogers has been a perennial spin in the Obama household, and the two hoped to catch her in concert at Washington D.C.

The songwriter extended an invite, but due to prior commitments the couple couldn't make the show.

So, they did something even better - a beautiful letter of congratulations, promising to make the next concert.

"This is my Grammy," Maggie wrote, as she shared the letter online.

All in all: pretty damn cool...

i have never before cried at the sight of my full name. i love you mr + mrs o. this is my grammy. pic.twitter.com/KgHPpWX4gR — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 8, 2019

