Maggie Rogers Announces Plans For New Album 'Surrender'

31 · 03 · 2022

Maggie Rogers will release new album 'Surrender' on July 29th.

The songwriter's extraordinary debut album landed in 2019, with 'Heard It In A Past Life' earning across the board acclaim.

Debuting on the Billboard charts at No. 2, it earned Maggie Rogers a Grammy nomination before she took a break, returning to academia.

New album 'Surrender' marks her return, constructed alongside co-producer Kid Harpoon.

Out on July 29th, the album was constructed in three locations: her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City and Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath.

A full album trailer is online, featuring a spoken word piece from Maggie - directed by the songwriter herself, she worked alongside co-director Michael Scanlon on the clip.

Tune in now.

